Shark Shield announces shark deterrent ambassador

Alina Rylko
| 25th Jun 2017 6:14 PM Updated: 6:26 PM
PROFESSIONAL surfer Anthony Walsh has been announced as Shark Shield's ambassador.   

The Hawaii based Australian Go Pro filmmaker said he believed the product worked to deter shark attacks.  

"I've tested out the devices for myself in Hawaii and yes without doubt Shark Shield does deter sharks without hindering surfing performance," he said.

Shark Shield launched their product in 2016, in partnership with  two-time World Surfing Champion Tom Carroll and surf hardware brand Ocean & Earth.  

Lindsay Lyon, Shark Shield's Managing Director said: "protecting yourself from unwanted shark encounters is the only solution to enjoying the ocean without harming the environment".

"We look forward to sharing some of Anthony's fantastic tube action and ocean footage ahead as he continues to travel around the globe with his Shark Shield."

Shark Shield claims to repel sharks.
Shark Shield claims to repel sharks. Contributed
