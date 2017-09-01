Shark Shield and nets to line North Coast beaches

OFFSHORE: This 2.32m male white shark was caught at Lennox Head Beach on August 4 on a drumline.

SHARK nets will be deployed again along North Coast beaches, while Ballina Shire Council plans to get Shark Shield technology into the water.

The second trial of shark nets will start in early November at the same five beaches: Lighthouse, Sharpes and Shelly beaches at Ballina; Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head; and Evans Head.

In addition, Ballina Mayor David Wright said Shark Shield was doing further tests on its Ocean Guardian system and once given the green light, a series of buoys would be deployed across Lighthouse Beach.

He said the council had given Shark Shield a letter of support to seek funding.

The Shark Shield Ocean Guardian is based on 20 years of research and uses a patented Metamaterial Electromagnetic Transducer, with expectations of repelling sharks within 100m of each unit installed.

Cr Wright said Lighthouse Beach could be covered by perhaps five buoys.

The solar powered devices had been tested, Cr Wright said, but the units were expensive and Shark Shield was seeking state and federal government funding.

"It's one of the many new shark mitigations that's coming on-board and if this works with no by-catch and virtually no one has to do anything, I think it will be a first-class solution to the problem,” Cr Wright said.

Following analysis of the first shark net trial - completed earlier this year - Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair said more data was needed to make a long-term decision on the future of the nets.

"A further trial will provide more evidence of the nets' effectiveness and allow us to address some of the issues,” Mr Blair said.

"The results from the first trial show the community felt safer, however they remain concerned by the amount of by-catch.

"The nets will be fitted with dolphin 'pingers' and whale alarms but there will also be modifications to the design and operation to minimise by-catch.”