Shark season in the pool for swimmers

SILVER SQUAD: Lismore swimmer Tylah Crabtree has been selected in the NSW Sharks silver team. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

TWO Far North Coast swimmers have been selected in NSW squads following standout performances at the Australian Age Championships in Adelaide.

Alstonville teenager Lachlan Walker has been selected in the (NSW) Sharks gold squad.

Trinity Lismore Swimming Club member Tylah Crabtree continued her impressive 2019 campaign with selection in the Sharks silver squad.

Two Multi Class swimmers have also been named in teams.

Lismore Workers swimmer McKinley Arnison is now part of the Para potential squad while clubmate Ben Auckram is in the Para development squad.

Meanwhile, the Swimming NSW State Open and University games were held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in Homebush over the weekend.

Swimmers came from all over Australia and were joined by competitors from overseas.

Finals were held for the outright best from heat swims in each stroke and distance.

Swimming North Coast had three swimmers represented with Luke Mallia Sawtell/University of NSW, Georgia Callaghan Trinity Lismore/Sydney University and Raffa Francesci representing Stroud swimming club.

Callaghan came 16th in the 100m backstroke but withdrew from the final, 58th in 100m freestyle and 68th in the 50m freestyle.

Mallia swum in the B final of 200m breaststroke and came 16th overall, 27th in the 100m breaststroke.

Francesci's best result was 17th in the 200m butterfly after swimming for three personal best results.