The shark pulled the man off his surfboard at Toms Surf Break in North Beach.
Environment

Shark pulls man off surfboard

by Anthony Piovesan
5th Oct 2020 9:19 AM

A man has had a frightening brush with death after being pulled off his surfboard by a shark at a popular surfing spot in Perth.

The West Australian reports the man was out surfing at Toms Surf Break in North Beach when a 1.5m metre shark grabbed onto his leg rope on Sunday morning.

He was then pulled into the water by a bronze whaler shark, but escaped unscathed.

A shark warning was issued for the surf break and Hammersly Pool, but the beaches remain open.

"The surfer sustained no injuries, but the leg rope was damaged," Shark Smart wrote on their website.

"Shark warning issued for Hamersley Pool after an interaction with a shark at North Beach was reported at 11:37am," Surf Life Saving WA tweeted following the incident.

editors picks sharks surfing

