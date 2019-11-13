Shark products found in seized boat

Australian Border Force says this suspected illegal foreign fishing vessel was caught in Australian waters northeast of Darwin Picture: ABF

AN Indonesian fishing boat has been seized and brought to Darwin to be investigated after it was suspected to have been fishing within Australian waters.

Australian Border Force officers boarded the boat on November 3 and found five crew on-board with a suspected illegal catch of 16 shark skins, 63 fresh shark fins and 60kg of shark flesh.

Authorities say the boat was found about two nautical miles inside Australia's Exclusive Economic Zone northeast of Darwin.

They say it's the second Indonesian fishing vessel in as many weeks authorities suspect to have been illegally fishing in Australian waters.

The Australian Fisheries Management Authority will investigate potential breaches of the Fisheries Management Act 1991.

Australian Border Force say these shark fins were found on-board. Picture: ABF

AFMA fisheries operations general manager Peter Venslovas said detecting and stopping illegal foreign fishers was a top priority.

"Australian fish resources are very well managed and are a target for illegal foreign fishers," Mr Venslovas said.

"AFMA and partner agencies work around the clock to monitor and protect Australia's premium marine environment so the Australian community can enjoy this natural resource for generations to come.

"We also work collaboratively with Australia's regional neighbours to educate communities of the risks and potential consequences of illegal fishing in Australian waters to deter them from this illegal activity."