Shark nets removed because of bad weather not bycatch

The removal of the shark nets was due to weather not by-catch.

DESPITE rumours of reasons why the shark nets have been taken out of North Coast beaches, the DPI has confirmed it has simply been due to bad weather.

A recent report in the Echonet Daily of the nets' removal occurring after two stingrays were found in the one off Ballina's Lighthouse Beach, was just a coincidence, according to a DPI spokeswoman.

"(The shark nets removal) is completely dependent on the weather conditions,” she said.

"The contractors have to cross the bar to check the nets twice daily.”

For this reason, to keep contractors safe and to reduce unnecessary by-catch the nets were removed until the weather settles down.

"That's why the DPI will continue to monitor the weather.”

Sea Sheperd's Jonathan Clarke confirmed the nets weren't taken out because the of the discovery of the two stingrays.

"There were two rays in the nets that same day,” he said.

"The DPI are meant to check (the nets) a couple of times a day and that's not being strictly followed.”

While not claiming to be an expert on stingray decomposition, finding one of the creatures dead and decaying shows the checks aren't frequent enough, according to Mr Clarke.

Weather outlook (BOM)

Wednesday, March 8

Swell southerly 2.5 to 3 metres, increasing to 3 to 4 metres offshore.

Thursday, March 9

Swell southerly 3 to 4 metres.