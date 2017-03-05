27°
News

North Coast shark nets removed and helicopter cancelled

Alina Rylko
| 5th Mar 2017 12:54 PM Updated: 3:42 PM
The Evans Head net was retrieved on Saturday and the Ballina nets were retrieved Sunday afternoon
The Evans Head net was retrieved on Saturday and the Ballina nets were retrieved Sunday afternoon Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Department of Primary Industries was today forced to cancel helicopter shark surveys between Ballina and Tweed and lift the shark nets along the entire North Coast due to weather conditions.

A spokesman said the DPI's alert to residents about the removal of shark mitigation measures on social media 8am on Sunday was due to the large swells expected along the region's coastline.

"Marine weather conditions forecasted by the Bureau of Meteorology for Evans Head and Ballina have resulted in the DPI and the mesh net contractors making the decision to remove the nets from the water," the spokesman said.

"The Evans Head net was retrieved on Saturday and the Ballina nets were retrieved Sunday afternoon.

"DPI will monitor marine weather conditions and Bureau of Meteorology forecasts. The nets will be redeployed once it is safe to do so.

"The helicopter undertaking aerial surveillance was operational on Saturday, but weather conditions prevented the Sunday flight.

"The NSW Government is conscious that no single or combination of open water programs can ever totally eliminate shark interactions with the community.

"At all times DPI recommends, beachgoers are SharkSmart. For information how to minimise the risk of being in waters where sharks may be present download the SharkSmart App."
 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  department of primary industries shark attack shark mitigation north coast shark nets shark nets trial shark nets tweed coast

WARNING: Large hail and heavy rain forecast

WARNING: Large hail and heavy rain forecast

Lismore, Grafton, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino and Kyogle alert

BREAKING: North Coast shark nets removed and helicopter cancelled

The Evans Head net was retrieved on Saturday and the Ballina nets were retrieved Sunday afternoon

Strong swells force removal of shark mitigation measures

Rural sex workers feel lonely and isolated

Cameron Cox, CEO of the Sex Workers Outreach Project.

"In a small rural town ... it can be quite difficult.”

VIDEO: Stone and Wood brew up a sweet open day

Head of customer service, Viren Goundrie, at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah.

Beer lovers toast local craft brand and donate big to charity

Local Partners

From anorexia to yoga queen: an anonymous tale

Inspiring women uncovered at the Lismore Women's Festival, on until March 12.

VIDEO: Stone and Wood brew up a sweet open day

Head of customer service, Viren Goundrie, at the Stone & Wood Brewing Company open day, Murwillumbah.

Beer lovers toast local craft brand and donate big to charity

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

TEAM: Farmer Matt Everest and Mullum Farmers Market staff Sarah Kinneally and Gavin Powell plus stall assistant Tammy Ayres at a recent Mullum Farmers Market.

Where to get great coffee and fresh local produce from.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

15 awesome things to do this week

TEAM: Jenny Harley, Kelly Adamson, (at front) Irene Shinn, Chrissy Hancock (at back) of Hybrid Fitness in Grafton, at the 2014 Samson Challenge.

Sports, fermentation, party and a repair cafe, among others

What's on the small screen this week

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns to our screens in a new legal drama.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

A sweaty rock'n'roll gig by The Living End shifts the mood

KEEN TO TOUR: The Living End - Andy Strachan, Chris Cheney, and Scott Owen - will play at Byron Bay on March 19.

Staring Down The Barrel is The Living End's latest single.

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

613 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Owners bought elsewhere!

1/25 Julian Rocks Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $580,000 to...

Light-filled residence, an ideal investment or for first home buyers wanting to enter the Byron Bay market. Ideal for small and growing families! Peacefully...

Luxury Living, Premium Location

1/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 2 $895,000 to...

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT Set in a fabulous position backing onto the Ocean Shores Golf Course and adjacent to the Country Club, this luxurious split level home offers...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING - Please do net enter the property prior If you are looking for a special retreat-like property...

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Super highway service centre on sale for $35 million

Offers of at least $35 million are expected for Ballina's upcoming highway fuel and service centre.

Ballina Highway Service Centre to be 'the best in Australia'

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!