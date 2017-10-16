22°
Countdown: Three weeks until shark nets are back

SHARK NETS: DPI will be deploying shark nets on North Coast beaches sometime in November to keep surfers and swimmers safe from sharks such as this bull shark.
SHARK NETS: DPI will be deploying shark nets on North Coast beaches sometime in November to keep surfers and swimmers safe from sharks such as this bull shark.
Alison Paterson
by

THE debate raging between the best way to repel sharks from North Coast beaches is set to continue as the nets are expected to be reinstated next month.

The shark nets are losing favour with the community, with more feeling SMART drumlines are the answer,

A spokesperson for NSW Department of Primary Industries confirmed the second trial will take place at the same five beaches as the inaugural trial.

"The second trial will take place at .Lighthouse Beach (Ballina), Sharpes Beach (Ballina), Shelly Beach (Ballina), Seven Mile Beach (Lennox Head) and Evans Head," the spokesperson said.

"The trial will commence at the end of the southward peak whale migration period in early November. The whale migration is currently being monitored."　

Lennox-Ballina Boardriders Club president Don Munro said he welcomed the nets return.

"Until we find sometimes being able to coexist, humans and marines life in the same place, and I hope the government will accelerate this research, the nets have proven their worth," he said.

"There were no attacks in the six months trial and they also increased in the number of SMART drumlines and hope these stop sharks come in to beach looking for food."

Mr Munro said the nets also reassured parents whose children love to surf in club events.

"Parents are happy to have he children competing," he said.

"No-one is happy about the by-catch but the nets are keeping humans safe and so far they have not wiped out any species."

