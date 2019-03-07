Menu
Shark nets were removed because of Oma.
Environment

Shark nets are back in Central Qld waters

7th Mar 2019 8:59 AM
ALL shark control protection equipment has now been returned to Central Queensland beaches after being temporarily removed because of ex-tropical cycle Oma.

Fisheries Queensland shark control program acting manager Chris Watts said the last of the nets was returned yesterday.

"The shark control protection equipment has been re-installed progressively as soon as the weather and sea conditions had allowed," Mr Watts said.

"Setting the shark control equipment is dangerous work so our crews have been monitoring the weather and sea conditions for the earliest opportunity to safely return the equipment to the water.

"Whilst the combination of nets and drumlines aims to make beaches safer places to swim at, swimmers should follow safe swimming practices including swimming between the flags and not swimming at dusk or dawn."

Anyone who sees any unsecured shark control equipment including ropes, netting or buoys should phone the Shark Control Program Hotline on 1800806891.

