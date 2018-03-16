SHARK NETS: 97% of catch was non-target species

A 2.5 metre bull shark was spotted by the DPI at Wategos Beach, Byron Bay.

A 2.5 metre bull shark was spotted by the DPI at Wategos Beach, Byron Bay. Albert Kok

MARINE scientists are airing concerns the current shark net trial along the North Coast is following the same trend as last season's trial where 97 per cent of catch were non-targeted species.

DPI data shows during February 2018 nets were deployed for 23 days and a total of 26 individuals from eight species were caught in the nets.

Nine non-targeted marine animals died as a result of the shark nets during February, including: two great hammerheads, one pygmy devilray, three eagle rays, one guitar fish, one spinner shark and one indo-pacific bottlenose dolphin.

One targeted shark species - a bull shark, died in the nets at Shelley Beach in Ballina.

During February 2018, nets were deployed for 23 fishing days at five beaches and each checked 12 or 13 times.

Humane Society International's Marine Scientist Jessica Morris said figures from January and February 2018 show out of 56 caught animals 15 were killed, including dolphins, rays, and hammerhead sharks.

"How many more months of damning data will it take for government to finally realise this experiment is an utter failure, and shut it down? Non-lethal alternatives to nets are available and we cannot afford to keep killing harmless and protected species for the next 18 months or more," Ms Morris said.

"The NSW and Federal Governments should be looking to personal deterrent devices, aerial and drone patrols, and social media updates to prevent shark and human encounters.

"Even the NSW SMART drumlines have a better track record."

Since the second trial began on November 23, each net has been fished for a total of 88 days (not consecutively), catching 110 animals from 15 species and with an overall survival of 65 per cent.

Nine target sharks made up three per cent of the total catch during the first shark net trial in 2016/17 and by-catch included a critically endangered grey nurse shark, four dolphins and 11 threatened marine turtles.

Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg exempted the trial from the usual protection marine wildlife should receive under Australia's national environment law.

The NSW North Coast net exemption allows shark net trials to continue until October 31, 2019.

All North Coast shark nets - Lennox, Sharpes, Shelly, Lighthouse and Evans - have been removed due to a low pressure weather system. The nets will be returned in the coming days.