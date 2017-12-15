Shark net trial 'horrible': Sea Shepherd vows to take action

Sea Shepherd Queensland co-ordinator for Apex Harmony campaign Jonathan Clark with volunteers and local divers Gabby Nieuwenhof, Tom Hughes and Leigha Aitken.

Sea Shepherd Queensland co-ordinator for Apex Harmony campaign Jonathan Clark with volunteers and local divers Gabby Nieuwenhof, Tom Hughes and Leigha Aitken. Marc Stapelberg

YOU can be sure Sea Shepherd will be active during the North Coast's second shark net trial which is now under way.

Queensland coordinator for Sea Shepherd's Apex Harmony campaign, Jonathan Clark, said the effect on marine life was "absolutely disastrous”.

"We're going to come here as much as we can and put our vessel on the water to bring some transparency to the futility of the second net trial,” Mr Clark said.

Leigha Aitken, a diver from Lismore, said she found one large eagle ray which appeared to be alive and four modular rays in the Ballina nets this week.

"To see the animals still alive and struggling to get out of the nets was really hard,” she said.

"It's horrible. With the rays it's all through their wings, through their tails, all around their neck.

"It's the same deal with sharks - around their head, bodies and in their mouths.”

"We aren't allowed to touch them but DPI came out as soon as what I believe they could have.”

Diver Gabrielle Nieuwenhof said she was horrified to come face to face with a 1.5m dusky whaler shark which had already fallen victim to the nets off Lennox Head.

"It was dead but it didn't look like it was dead for long,” she said.

"It was absolutely wrapped up in nets, the rope was all through its mouth, it was hanging there.”

As a diver, Gabrielle said she was used to seeing sharks and swimming with them in close proximity.

"Seeing a grown one dead is heartbreaking, it shouldn't be happening for a false sense of security,” she said.

But Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright said he believed the nets worked as a barrier.

"The nets in my belief are not there to catch sharks and they are there to deter sharks if possible,” Cr Wright said.

"I've seen stacks of DPI footage that shows sharks will swim along the nets and then go away because they see it as a barrier.”

Despite this, Cr Wright said he would have been "very happy” to have extra SMART drumlines rather than re-trial the nets.

"We were happy to have SMART drumlines - even the greenest green would say they work,” Cr Wright said.

"They've only ever lost one of hundreds they've tagged, and they've been mainly at Ballina.

"The DPI said they thought that it would be less by-catch than last year but I've told them and they have agreed to not go out if they can't get to them for the rest of the day.

"I don't want them left out if they go a day without service.”

He said people's businesses and lives depended on tourism, and the nets made a huge difference in this.

"The September holidays just gone were the best we've ever had,” he said.