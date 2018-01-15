Shark net 'breach': Conservation groups seek legal advice

DEATH NETS: A dead eagle ray entangled in the shark nets on March 5, 2017, by Sea Shepherd.

DEATH NETS: A dead eagle ray entangled in the shark nets on March 5, 2017, by Sea Shepherd. Sea Shepherd

CONSERVATION groups have suggested a government department could be in breach of its own management plan for the North Coast's shark nets.

The concerns follow an incident last week where Sea Shepherd divers contacted Department of Primary Industries contractors after they found live rays caught in the nets, but were informed that the marine animals would be left there.

Sea Shepherd Australia spokeswoman, Allyson Jennings, said they had "sought preliminary legal advice which indicated NSW DPI may have breached their management and fauna disentanglement plans one or more times”.

Ms Jennings said it was "unacceptable behaviour” and the group would seek "to take the matter further”.

Sea Shepherd also said that leaving any animal to die in the shark nets created an increased risk of human-shark interactions as passing marine predators such as sharks will seek the animal as a free meal.

Humane Society International's Marine Scientist Jessica Morris said: "With the news that DPI may be contravening their management plans, and could be in breach of NSW legislation, we think it's time our government recognises the trial as the huge failure it is.”

"Shark attacks are not the norm - they are traumatic but they are rare, and we need to realise that nets are doing more harm than good.”

The Northern Star contacted the DPI last week to ask if contractors were fulfilling their contract during the second shark net trial.

But we were simply referred to an online fact sheet which contained details about how often the nets were checked.

It states that as part of the North Coast shark net trial, DPI contractors would check the nets every 12-48 hours.