VIDEO: Shark drone footage acts as tourist lure

DRONE footage produced by the NSW Department of Primary Industries to highlight shark detecting drones has doubled as a tourism showcase for Northern NSW.

Published on You Tube and shared on other sites on February 20, the two-and-a-half minute video captures footage taken by the drone team stationed at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.

The shark-detecting drones are being trialled on beaches in NSW as a part of the NSW Government's $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

The videos show azure seascapes, pods of bottle nose dolphins, sting rays, a turtle and at the final scene, a great white shark only metres from two surfers.

In a boon to tourism for the area, Northern NSW residents are keenly sharing the footage on social media, with the You Tube video garnering more than 6,500 views in four days.