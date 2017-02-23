29°
News

VIDEO: Shark drone footage acts as tourist lure

Alina Rylko
| 23rd Feb 2017 11:12 AM Updated: 12:44 PM
Stills from a NSW Department of Primary Industries video showcasing shark monitoring drones.
Stills from a NSW Department of Primary Industries video showcasing shark monitoring drones.

DRONE footage produced by the NSW Department of Primary Industries to highlight shark detecting drones has doubled as a tourism showcase for Northern NSW.

Published on You Tube and shared on other sites on February 20, the two-and-a-half minute video captures footage taken by the drone team stationed at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.

The shark-detecting drones are being trialled on beaches in NSW as a part of the NSW Government's $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

The videos show azure seascapes, pods of bottle nose dolphins, sting rays, a turtle and at the final scene, a great white shark only metres from two surfers.

In a boon to tourism for the area, Northern NSW residents are keenly sharing the footage on social media, with the You Tube video garnering more than 6,500 views in four days.

NSW DPI drone footage shows a surfer just metres away from a Great White shark.
NSW DPI drone footage shows a surfer just metres away from a Great White shark.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  great white shark lighthouse beach nsw department of primary industries shark management strategy

VIDEO: Shark drone footage acts as tourist lure

VIDEO: Shark drone footage acts as tourist lure

Azure seascapes and a Great White shark, only metres from surfers, feature in popular online video.

