A 2.5 metre bull shark was spotted by the DPI at Wategos Beach, Byron Bay.

A 2.5 metre bull shark was spotted by the DPI at Wategos Beach, Byron Bay. Albert Kok

IF YOU are planning to go out in the water at Lennox Head, you may want to exercise caution.

A bull shark has been detected around the Lennox Point in the past 10 minutes.

Bull shark detections were reported in the Lennox Head, Sharpes Beach, Lighthouse Beach and Evans Head areas over the past couple of days.

The shark has been detected near Lennox Point for the past nine hours.