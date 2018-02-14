Shark detected at main beach

Despite the heat wave, be aware when going into the surf.

Despite the heat wave, be aware when going into the surf. Albert Kok

WITH the temperature rising at Evans Head it might be tempting to hit the surf, but it pays to be aware a shark has been detected off Main Beach.

Shark Smart has been tweeting the detection of a tagged bull shark off Evans Head's Main Beach overnight and today, and was last detected 15 minutes ago.

Surf Life Saving duty officer Jimmy Keough said the beach was currently not patrolled by surf life savers, but they were aware of the detections.

He said the detections meant the shark could be anywhere within the vicinity of the acoustic listening device.

He said there had been no confirmed sightings of the shark near the beach.

Mr Keough said if a sighting was reported, police and members from surf life saving would respond and evacuate the beach until the threat had passed.