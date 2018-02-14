Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shark detected at main beach

Despite the heat wave, be aware when going into the surf.
Despite the heat wave, be aware when going into the surf. Albert Kok
Cathy Adams
by

WITH the temperature rising at Evans Head it might be tempting to hit the surf, but it pays to be aware a shark has been detected off Main Beach.

Shark Smart has been tweeting the detection of a tagged bull shark off Evans Head's Main Beach overnight and today, and was last detected 15 minutes ago.

Surf Life Saving duty officer Jimmy Keough said the beach was currently not patrolled by surf life savers, but they were aware of the detections.

He said the detections meant the shark could be anywhere within the vicinity of the acoustic listening device.

He said there had been no confirmed sightings of the shark near the beach.

Mr Keough said if a sighting was reported, police and members from surf life saving would respond and evacuate the beach until the threat had passed.

Topics:  evans head northern rivers environment shark surf life saving

Lismore Northern Star
Violent arrest of naked teen to be investigated

Violent arrest of naked teen to be investigated

AN INDEPENDENT state body is leading a probe into Byron Bay police after complaints about violent arrests at the tourist hotspot in recent months.

Barnaby fails pub test: "They think he's a d**k"

INNER TURMOIL: Father of four (soon to be five) Barnaby Joyce must be going through hell, as is his family, says Thomas George.

Local sentiment is "50-50" on Joyce's future.

5 arrested allegedly part of ice syndicate

Drugs, weapons and cash were among items seized during a raid at a South Lismore home today as part of drug operation, Strike Force Junor.

Haul of cannabis, ice had combined street value of more than $20,000

Police did not cross the line: YOU SAID

A still from a Facebook video showing police attempting to arrest a woman near the Wreck at Byron Bay.

The response to our online poll was overwhelming

Local Partners