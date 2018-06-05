Menu
Environment

Shark loses tooth in surfboard snack

Hamish Broome
by
5th Jun 2018 6:55 AM

A SHARK will need to visit the dentist after an unwelcome encounter with a surfboard on the weekend.

Police believe the incident happened at Flat Rock.

POINTY EVIDENCE: The NSW Department of Primary Industries is assessing which species of shark bit this surfboard on the weekend. NSW Police Media

Not only did a local surfer's board get a chunk ripped out of it, but the shark left a tooth in it.

Following the close up images of the surfboard being widely shared on Facebook, Ballina police reached out and made contact with the surfer involved.

The Department of Primary Industries is now assessing the tooth and the board to identify the shark size and species.

