Shark attack victim needed 20 units of blood

SHARK ATTACK VICTIM: Sam Edwardes, 41, is recovering well after being bitten on the leg by a shark while surfing near Belongil Beach on February 17.

SHARK ATTACK VICTIM: Sam Edwardes, 41, is recovering well after being bitten on the leg by a shark while surfing near Belongil Beach on February 17. Contributed

AFTER receiving nearly 20 units of blood, undergoing surgery and waking from an induced coma, shark attack victim Sam Edwardes is recovering well in a Gold Coast hospital.

The 41-year-old was surfing near Belongil Beach, north of Byron Bay, about 6.40am on February 17 when he was bitten on the leg.

He managed to fend off the shark and swim to shore while clinging to his surf board.

Members of the public helped the man until emergency services arrived and he was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said Mr Edwardes was treated by the hospital's specialist ICU team, who have treated several shark bite victims in recent years.

The spokeswoman said Mr Edwardes has since woken from his coma and is now 100 per cent stable.

"Sam is well and truly on the road to recovery,” she said.

"All things considered, he's recovering very well.”

Mr Edwardes, who lives in Suffolk Park, sustained injuries to his upper thigh.

His flatmate, Dane Davidson, told media at the time the pair had just entered the water and were paddling out when the shark - believed to be a baby Great White - struck.

"I was about 20 metres behind him (the victim), he sat up on his board and instantly a shark smashed up from underneath and knocked him clean off his board,” he said.

"There was a lot of thrashing and splashing. He started screaming, we didn't realise until we paddled back to the beach that there was a big chunk taken out of his leg.

"There was a lot of blood, a lot of bleeding. The bleeding was pretty bad. We didn't see the shark but a bloke who was out there earlier said he saw a fin and he reckons it was a juvenile Great White.”

In the wake of the attack, friends have started a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to pay for the victim's living expenses while he goes through rehabilitation.

The campaign has raised more than $35,450.

You can donate to the appeal at www.gofundme.com/shark-attack-victim-sam-edwardes-rehabilitation.