SHARK ATTACK: Victim faces further amputation

THE two English backpackers who were mauled by a shark off the Whitsunday Coast have asked for help to cover medical bills.

Alistair Raddon, 28, from Southampton, lost his right foot in the attack and his friend Danny Maggs, 22, from Plymouth, sustained severe lacerations to his right calf while snorkelling during a boat tour at Hook Passage.

Gail Bonavota, a woman who appeared to be travelling with Mr Maggs, created a GoFundMe page on behalf of the pair.

Shark attack victim Alistair Raddon arrives in an RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter to ED at Mackay Base Hospital. Photo: Daryl Wright

The page raised $7837 of its $250,000 target in the first day.

According to the fundraiser, Mr Maggs' injuries included nerve damage to his lower right leg and Mr Raddon faced the possibility of further amputation following the attack.

It is understood the pair's immediate injuries were covered by Medicare but all other critical procedures required in the future will not be funded by either state or international travel insurance.

Danny Maggs had been travelling Australia before arriving in the Whitsundays. Image: Facebook

"We have set-up this GoFundMe page to hopefully assist with the financial burden of multiple surgeries, physical and psychological therapy, prosthetics, recovery, and missed days from work," the fundraiser, Ms Bonavota said.

"We are reaching out to ask for help with donations in any way you can, no matter how big or small.

"We require assistance to alleviate physical pain and trauma of the incident and to do our best to ensure that both do not suffer further."

Social media posts from both men suggest they've been travelling since 2017, both posting photos from Vietnam in 2017.

Prior to arriving in the Whitsundays the pair shared a photo taken together at Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Shark attack victims Alistair Raddon and Danny Maggs at Magnetic Island.

At the time of publication 189 donations had been made to the cause.

Donator Geoff Wallis contributed the most to the fund gifting $500.

While Babs and Vince O'Brien donated and shared a message of support for the pair.

"Our son, alongside other young people, visited the Whitsundays on a similar trip the week before. So sorry your trip has ended like this. Sending our best wishes," they said.

Alistair Raddon lost his foot in the attack. Image: Facebook