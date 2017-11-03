Shark alert: Morning surfers urged to take care

A tagged shark has been detected at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.

ANYONE heading for their morning surf at Lighthouse Beach at Ballina this morning is being warned that a great white shark has been detected in the area.

Dorsal Shark Reports this morning posted on Facebook that a great white shark had been officially detected at the beach at 7.36am.

DPI Fisheries advised the white shark was a tagged shark.

It was pinged again at the Lighthouse Beach receiver at 7.41am and again at 7.52am according to SharkSmart.

SharkSmart also reported that a 2.6m female white shark was caught on SMART drumlines at Main Beach, Evans Head on Wednesday afternoon.

The shark was tagged and released offshore.