Shark alert: Morning surfers urged to take care

ANYONE heading for their morning surf at Lighthouse Beach at Ballina this morning is being warned that a great white shark has been detected in the area.

Dorsal Shark Reports this morning posted on Facebook that a great white shark had been officially detected at the beach at 7.36am.

DPI Fisheries advised the white shark was a tagged shark.

It was pinged again at the Lighthouse Beach receiver at 7.41am and again at 7.52am according to SharkSmart.

SharkSmart also reported that a 2.6m female white shark was caught on SMART drumlines at Main Beach, Evans Head on Wednesday afternoon.

The shark was tagged and released offshore.

