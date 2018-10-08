Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This white shark was spotted at Black Rocks, Pottsville, and authorities evacuated the beach.
This white shark was spotted at Black Rocks, Pottsville, and authorities evacuated the beach. SharkSmart Twitter
News

SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

8th Oct 2018 11:05 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM

TWO North Coast beaches have been evacuated today after shark sightings.

According to the Department of Primary Industries' SharkSmart Twitter feed, a 3.5m white shark was spotted at Black Rocks, Pottsville, at during aerial patrols at 10.40am.

The beach was evacuated and authorities were notified.

Cosy Corner at Byron Bay was evacuated at 8.30am this morning after a 2m bull shark was sighted.

Earlier this morning, just before 5am, a bull shark was pinged four times at Main Beach, Evans Head.

To keep up to date with the latest shark detections, follow SharkSmart on Twitter.

Related Items

beach editors picks shark shark sighting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Why decision on $40 million development could be delayed

    premium_icon Why decision on $40 million development could be delayed

    News THE matter had been set down for a determination by the planning panel today.

    • 8th Oct 2018 11:25 AM
    New Lismore GM's first day on the job

    premium_icon New Lismore GM's first day on the job

    Council News Council's new recruit brings wealth of finance, business experience

    • 8th Oct 2018 10:28 AM
    Man said he would burn victim alive in social media threat

    Man said he would burn victim alive in social media threat

    Crime Police warn about legal implications of social media comments

    • 8th Oct 2018 10:30 AM
    Lismore CBD's future uncertain with loss of iconic stores

    premium_icon Lismore CBD's future uncertain with loss of iconic stores

    Opinion WEEKS after one major retailer left, another one is hot on its heels

    Local Partners