SHARK ALERT: Ballina beaches closed after two sightings
TWO Ballina beaches have been closed temporarily this morning after two separate shark sightings.
According to the Shark Smart Twitter page, the DPI aerial patrols spotted a 2.5m tiger shark off Lighthouse Beach around 10.45am.
The beach was evacuated and closed.
Less than 10 minutes later, the beach was evacuated and closed near North Wall after a 2m bull shark was spotted, again by the DPI aerial patrol.
SharkSmart Safety Tips
- Don't swim at dawn or dusk as many sharks feed at this time
- Consider using a Personal Deterrent Device
- Swim between the flags: don't surf or swim alone - always buddy up
- Be aware if you see diving birds and baitfish - sharks may be present, leave the water
- Avoid sandbars, river mouths and steep drop-offs - sharks could be present
- Don't swim or surf in murky waters
- Surfers: check conditions and assess the risks
- Respect the ocean - sharks are important for healthy seas.