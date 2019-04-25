Menu
SHARK ALERT: Ballina beaches closed after two sightings

25th Apr 2019 11:11 AM

TWO Ballina beaches have been closed temporarily this morning after two separate shark sightings.

According to the Shark Smart Twitter page, the DPI aerial patrols spotted a 2.5m tiger shark off Lighthouse Beach around 10.45am.

The beach was evacuated and closed.

Less than 10 minutes later, the beach was evacuated and closed near North Wall after a 2m bull shark was spotted, again by the DPI aerial patrol.

SharkSmart Safety Tips

  • Don't swim at dawn or dusk as many sharks feed at this time
  • Consider using a Personal Deterrent Device
  • Swim between the flags: don't surf or swim alone - always buddy up
  • Be aware if you see diving birds and baitfish - sharks may be present, leave the water
  • Avoid sandbars, river mouths and steep drop-offs - sharks could be present
  • Don't swim or surf in murky waters
  • Surfers: check conditions and assess the risks
  • Respect the ocean - sharks are important for healthy seas.
