SHARK ALERT: Ballina beaches closed after two sightings

TWO Ballina beaches have been closed temporarily this morning after two separate shark sightings.

According to the Shark Smart Twitter page, the DPI aerial patrols spotted a 2.5m tiger shark off Lighthouse Beach around 10.45am.

The beach was evacuated and closed.

Less than 10 minutes later, the beach was evacuated and closed near North Wall after a 2m bull shark was spotted, again by the DPI aerial patrol.

