Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Swimmers have been called from the water and beaches closed on the Sunshine Coast with three shark sightings in two days.
Swimmers have been called from the water and beaches closed on the Sunshine Coast with three shark sightings in two days.
Breaking

Shark alarm: Third sighting in days at popular beach

by Cormac Pearson
27th Jan 2020 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHARK estimated to be 2m long was spotted at Noosa Main Beach around 8.30am this morning.

A paddle-boarder and an off-duty lifeguard saw the shark swimming about 50m off shore.

The beach was closed until 9.30am, with no sign of the shark since.

This is the third sighting in two days in Noosa.

A shark was sighted at Sunshine Beach, just south of Noosa yesterday afternoon, with the beach closed.

People were also evacuated from the water at Noosa West beach yesterday afternoon about 5.20pm after a sighting.

noosa shark alert sharks sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Historic property hits market for first time in 98 years

        premium_icon Historic property hits market for first time in 98 years

        News THIS highly sought after property will go for well over $1 million.

        GALLERY: ‘Outstanding’ citizens honoured

        premium_icon GALLERY: ‘Outstanding’ citizens honoured

        News Six Lismore region residents recognised in Australia Day awards

        HAT-TRICK: Athlete's impressive effort at Ballina swim

        premium_icon HAT-TRICK: Athlete's impressive effort at Ballina swim

        Sport More than 130 people braved Shaws Bay's cold waters for fundraiser

        Northern Rivers to swelter in extended heatwave

        premium_icon Northern Rivers to swelter in extended heatwave

        News TEMPERATURES could tip 40C in some areas.