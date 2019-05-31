Sharing the uke love around Ballina

UKE MASTERS: Miss Amber and Stukelele are taking Uke Night to Ballina this June.

STU Eadie was gifted a ukulele for Father's Day around 10 years ago and he was instantly hooked.

All those great jazz standards that were way to challenging to play on the guitar were suddenly a breeze, only four strings to worry about and a neck and fretboard that was far more manageable.

Before long, Stu was teaching kids at public schools. Then, adults at the community college. After four terms of students, the question was raised... 'So, where do we go now?'

Miss Amber and Stukulele's Uke Night was then born and has been going strong ever since.

It was the perfect foil for the couple. Stu had been a professional musician for years as a drummer for Clouds, The Whitlams and Karma County, but he never fancied himself as much of a singer.

Amber Weedon, Stu's partner, is a great singer and after tackling different themes, styles and artists repertoire, they are seasoned ukulele group leaders.

Miss Amber and Stukulele have been running their Uke Night in Mullumbimby for eight years this July.

They are pumped to be bringing their joyous brand of self-made interactive music making and entertainment to Ballina this month.

Everyone is welcome - players or non-players, even guitarists.

They have compiled a song book that caters for all levels of uke playing and people who just like to sing, or sit and be entertained.

This event has a magical community feel, don't miss being a part of this wonderful evening.