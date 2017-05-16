Sharing the North Coast with the world

INTERNATIONAL media and travel buyers will descend on regional NSW this month as part of the country's largest annual tourism trade event, the Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE).

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the activity is yet another fantastic Government initiative designed to showcase some of the State's top attractions and boost local tourism economies.

"We are delighted to be placing Byron Bay, Tweed Heads and Bangalow in the global spotlight and showcasing our wonderful tourism products which continue to draw visitors back year after year,” Mr Franklin said.

"From exploring our spectacular national parks and beaches, to sampling fresh local seafood at waterfront restaurants, these visits will provide international media and travel buyers the chance to discover what's on offer in our beautiful region and enable them to promote NSW products and experiences to their audiences and clients in overseas markets.

"Growing tourism in regional NSW is a key priority for the Government and as the Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, I'm committed to ensuring this region reaps the benefits of the Government's record investment in the industry,” he said.

NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said regional tourism plays an important role in growing the NSW economy, contributing $15 billion in total visitor expenditure to the State's economy.

"We are entering an exciting time for tourism in NSW, with record numbers of visitors flying into Sydney and then onto rural and regional NSW, turbocharging our local economies, generating jobs and driving investment in our communities,” Mr Marshall said.

"As a country minister I am determined to share the best of the bush and our scenic coastline with the world, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to the North Coast as a result of this fantastic promotional program.”

ATE brings together Australian tourism businesses, tourism wholesalers and retailers from around the world through a combination of scheduled business appointments and networking events. This year's ATE is being held at the ICC Sydney from May 14-18.

The event also includes the International Media Marketplace, a program which provides media the chance to meet one-on-one with Australian tourism exhibitors.