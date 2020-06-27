Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two friends enjoying the Casino Beef Week.
Two friends enjoying the Casino Beef Week.
News

Sharing stories of the Northern Rivers through the lens

Aisling Brennan
27th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR 20 years Jacklyn Wagner saw the Northern Rivers through her lens and captured the essence of our community for The Northern Star.

The former nurse picked up the camera and found a lifelong passion in telling stories through photography.

Starting with the Lismore Echo she migrated across to The Northern Star doing relief work and never looked back.

Capturing many different moments, including the 2000 Olympics, one photograph that sticks out in Jacklyn’s mind was a photo she’s snapped of two ladies in their 80s at Casino Beef Week in her first year at The Star.

“I got back (to the office) quite late, at that stage we were doing black and white and I did the print, brought it out to the subs,” Jacklyn said.

“The sub at the time, Graham Hunt, loved the image and pulled the front page a part, put a size on the front page.

“It gave me such confidence; I thought all my Christmas’s had come at once.”

Her love for photography, even after leaving the paper, has provided Jacklyn with a chance to connect with people on a deeper level.

“It wasn’t just a job; it was a lifestyle,” she said.

“For a really a good image to happen, there must be a cross over between the subject and the photographer, they give a bit of themselves and you give a bit of yourself.

“You get a sense of the person because they’ve given you something.

“You have to enter their world and you have to often do it really quickly.”

Throughout her time at The Northern Star, Jacklyn said there were “so many stories and so many landmarks”.

“And now it’s my role to keep documenting the Northern Rivers,” she said.

casino beef week northern rivers history
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Change is inevitable, but it’s the same old story

        premium_icon Change is inevitable, but it’s the same old story

        News AS WE scour through the hundreds of copies of The Northern Star printed since 1876 in preparation for the final print edition, a couple of things become...

        Trio involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit face court

        premium_icon Trio involved in alleged pistol-wielding pursuit face court

        News THREE people were allegedly involved in multiple police pursuits following several...

        ‘Forever grateful’: Battista family thanks the paper

        premium_icon ‘Forever grateful’: Battista family thanks the paper

        News “YOU have been there with us in the good and the bad, you have celebrated with...

        Vet sheds light on Hendra Virus history on North Coast

        premium_icon Vet sheds light on Hendra Virus history on North Coast

        Rural LONG-TIME district vet shares fascinating facts about Hendra Virus in horses on the...