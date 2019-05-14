Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GP Sharif Fattah is taken into the Downing Centre by SERCO guards. Picture: John Grainger
GP Sharif Fattah is taken into the Downing Centre by SERCO guards. Picture: John Grainger
Crime

GP sexually assaulted female patients

by Sarah McPhee, AAP
14th May 2019 3:31 PM

A Sydney-based doctor has been found guilty of 16 sex offences.

Sharif Fattah, 62, had denied 30 charges of sexual or indecent assault allegedly committed during female patients' consultations in the six months from September 2016.

But a NSW District Court jury on Tuesday found him guilty of 16 of the 30 charges. He was found not guilty of 11 offences.

Juror deliberations continue on the outstanding three charges.

The 62-year-old was accused of performing medically unnecessary examinations on the women for his own sexual gratification but argued at trial each had a "proper medical purpose".

crime editors picks sexual assault

Top Stories

    Boy, 14, charged over Northern Rivers crime spree

    premium_icon Boy, 14, charged over Northern Rivers crime spree

    Crime POLICE arrested the boy after a foot pursuit, but a second person managed to escape.

    Violent ice incidents 'too frequent' on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Violent ice incidents 'too frequent' on the Northern Rivers

    Crime An inquiry into the drug ice has begun in Lismore

    G'bah nursing home hits back at concerns about job cuts

    premium_icon G'bah nursing home hits back at concerns about job cuts

    News "We will not be reheating frozen plated meals”

    How the council has improved its budget by $1.3 million

    premium_icon How the council has improved its budget by $1.3 million

    Council News Lismore council set to reveal 10-year plan for rates