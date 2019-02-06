Share your love stories, see them come to life on stage

COMING SOON TO LOVEMORE: Norpa 2019 season. I want to Know What Love Is - The Good Room.

COMING SOON TO LOVEMORE: Norpa 2019 season. I want to Know What Love Is - The Good Room. Stephen Henry

DO you have an unfulfilled, prohibited love story?

Do you still remember 'the one that got away'?

Is there a person you had a crush on but were unable to tell them about it for some unmentionable, totally dramatic reason?

Pen that love letter. Write the telephone conversation you can't have. Whisper that secret moment (you know the one).

Share your story - anonymously, of course - with The Good Room and see it acted on stage.

I Want To Know What Love Is a touring theatre show coming to NORPA in March and they want Northern Rivers stories to be part of it.

And as we all know, if there is something we have plenty of in the area is entertaining, quirky love stories.

Queensland performance collective The Good Room are asking members of the public to anonymously submit their stories of love - fragments and memories, confessions and admissions - to transform those secret submissions into magnificent declarations centre stage.

Their goal is to try and show love as it is, in all its bittersweet and cringe-worthy glory.

Short and sweet, lengthy or sour, the Good Room want to hear from you.

All submissions are anonymous and treated with care.

To submit your thoughts on love, go to www.wewantyourlove.com.

NORPA is creating an entire lovefest experience around the performances of I Want to Know What Love Is on March 29 and 30 in Lismore. More will be revealed soon.