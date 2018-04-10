Menu
Share the Journey to improve mental health

by Sue Hughes
10th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

THE theme for Mental Health Month this October is Share the Journey.

WayAhead is a non-government, community-based organisation that links people throughout New South Wales to services and resources to help improve their mental health, including the co-ordination of Mental Health Month.

WayAhead released the theme and provided an explanation on what Share the Journey means to the Mental Health Association of NSW:

  • Telling your friends and family when things are a bit tough;
  • Finding others who have been through something similar;
  • Connecting with your community;
  • Finding a health professional you trust;
  • Connecting on social media;
  • Giving your pet a cuddle;
  • Organisations working together for the best possible wellbeing of everyone;
  • Sharing your stories with others;
  • Creating a sense of security within families and communities;
  • Reaching out to someone who might need your help;
  • Decreasing the isolation people feel when things aren't great.

The message is important: "Isolation has a huge impact on the wellbeing of people whose mental health isn't as great as they'd like it to be. We can all Share the Journey to make things a little easier, to make communities as supportive as possible; to make good mental health a bit more accessible for everyone."

Our Healthy Clarence has a dedicated committee planning activities and events during Mental Health Month, ensuring there is something for everyone across the Clarence Valley. So keep an eye out on our Facebook page and our website www.ourhealthyclarence.org.au for details on the types of activities we have planned. Get involved!

Grafton Daily Examiner

    $146 million worth of new projects identified for Lismore

