Share the Journey to improve mental health

THE theme for Mental Health Month this October is Share the Journey.

WayAhead is a non-government, community-based organisation that links people throughout New South Wales to services and resources to help improve their mental health, including the co-ordination of Mental Health Month.

WayAhead released the theme and provided an explanation on what Share the Journey means to the Mental Health Association of NSW:

Telling your friends and family when things are a bit tough;

Finding others who have been through something similar;

Connecting with your community;

Finding a health professional you trust;

Connecting on social media;

Giving your pet a cuddle;

Organisations working together for the best possible wellbeing of everyone;

Sharing your stories with others;

Creating a sense of security within families and communities;

Reaching out to someone who might need your help;

Decreasing the isolation people feel when things aren't great.

The message is important: "Isolation has a huge impact on the wellbeing of people whose mental health isn't as great as they'd like it to be. We can all Share the Journey to make things a little easier, to make communities as supportive as possible; to make good mental health a bit more accessible for everyone."

Our Healthy Clarence has a dedicated committee planning activities and events during Mental Health Month, ensuring there is something for everyone across the Clarence Valley.