Shane's hat-trick at speedway

TOP THREE: Andrew Walker Shield winner Shane Newstead (centre) with runner-up Steve Price (left) and third placegetter Matt Hardy following the feature race for AMCA sedans at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

TOP THREE: Andrew Walker Shield winner Shane Newstead (centre) with runner-up Steve Price (left) and third placegetter Matt Hardy following the feature race for AMCA sedans at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Tony Powell

SHANE Newstead achieved a hat-trick of title wins when he took out the Andrew Walker Shield for AMCA sedans at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Newstead, who was followed to the chequered flag by Steve Price and Matt Hardy, was delighted to take his place as one of the dominant drivers in the 14-year history of the event.

"It's an honour to win this race and it not only means a lot to me and my team but also the AMCA division,” he said.

The other main event on the program was the Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix. The race, originally set for 100 laps, was reduced to 50 laps and won by Michael Butcher.

Newstead earlier showed winning form in the heats to earn the right to start from position two in the final.

It was a rough and tumble start to the 25-lap AMCA main event with several incidents on the opening lap.

A spin by Darren Miller initially interrupted the action. Mitchell Nowlan also caused a stoppage before the race settled into a pattern.

Each time Newstead led away after a stoppage with Hardy and Price following closely. Later it was Price who moved up to challenge Newstead.

The battle for the podium positions provided an interesting contest as the laps unfolded. Further back Thomas Vickery hounded Steve Ward then Hardy closed on second-placed Price in the latter stages.

But it was all Newstead in the run to the finish. His average winning speed was 90.486 km/h, with a best lap time of 15.914 seconds.

One-lap qualifying time trials were held earlier in the night and the fastest against the clock was Paul Reeves with a 16.221 second lap (88.774 km/h).

Butcher maintained his good early season form when he took out the 50-lap Wingless Sprintcar main event.

He had won the opening feature race of the season and again showed blistering pace. Ben Hull finished second and Trent Martin third.

The Wingless Sprintcar sanctioning club, after reportedly requesting that promoter David Lander run the annual Grand Prix over 100 laps, was let down by the entry list.

With the small number of cars the final was reduced to 50 laps.

Butcher led all the way and put down his fastest lap of 15.763 seconds (91.353 km/h) midway through.

David Eggins posted a best lap of 14.872 second (96.826 km/h) in the time trials.

Robbie Mazzer, one of the pre-race favourites, had been taken out in a heat in a three-car incident triggered by Rob Hamilton.

The crash also involved Michael Hunter and all three cars failed to contest the 50-lap main event.

Other main event winners were Connor Reeves (junior sedans), Brodie King (national fours), Jack Graham (production sedans) and Luke Grey (street stocks).

Grey also won two weeks earlier.