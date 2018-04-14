Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Warne and his son, Jackson, getting ready for a poker tournament at Crown. Picture: Jay Town
Shane Warne and his son, Jackson, getting ready for a poker tournament at Crown. Picture: Jay Town
Celebrity

Shane Warne’s son is all grown up

14th Apr 2018 11:34 AM

WE first saw him as an adorable toddler, following his legendary leg-spinning father to cricket matches around the world.

But Shane Warne's son Jackson is all grown up.

Now in his late teens, Jackson Warne has a growing presence on social media and now looks to be dipping his toe in the modelling world.

Proud father Shane shared this snap to his 750,000 followers on Friday night with the caption: "Very proud of my son. Takes after his Dad."

 

While Jackson has always been a cute kid, he never truly inherited his father's passion for cricket.

"I never pushed Jackson into cricket," Warne told the Herald Sun earlier this year. "He played it for a year, took a hat-trick - took four wickets in five balls - bowling a little bit of leg spin or with the seam, smashed a few with the bat but it didn't really grab him."

But as you can see by this progression of photographs from across the years, he may be more suited to a career on the cat walk.

With Dad at training.
With Dad at training.

 

Allan Border Medal night in 2012.
Allan Border Medal night in 2012.

 

 

Giving a thumbs up after an Ashes win in Adelaide.
Giving a thumbs up after an Ashes win in Adelaide.
Trying on Dad’s gear.
Trying on Dad’s gear.
With Dad, Mum and sister Brooke at a charity game in London.
With Dad, Mum and sister Brooke at a charity game in London.
Meeting WWE superstar John Cena.
Meeting WWE superstar John Cena.
Watching Andy Roddick at the Australian Open.
Watching Andy Roddick at the Australian Open.
Helping promote Dad’s clothing brand Spinners.
Helping promote Dad’s clothing brand Spinners.
At Essendon training.
At Essendon training.
After taking a hat trick for Brighton Grammar.
After taking a hat trick for Brighton Grammar.
At the tennis with Dad.
At the tennis with Dad.
In the Emirates marquee on Derby Day.
In the Emirates marquee on Derby Day.
At the Kookai 2018 Winter Collection launch.
At the Kookai 2018 Winter Collection launch.
editors picks jackson warne shane warne

Top Stories

    Thousands left without power after vegetation hits lines

    Thousands left without power after vegetation hits lines

    News Twelve Northern Rivers suburbs were hit by the massive power outage

    • 14th Apr 2018 12:24 PM
    Northern Rivers circus troupe flies onto world stage

    Northern Rivers circus troupe flies onto world stage

    News A Northern Rivers circus troupe is on the world stage this weekend

    • 14th Apr 2018 11:50 AM
    Driver reviver starved by RMS

    Driver reviver starved by RMS

    News Volunteers ask RMS to ensure site signs are accurate

    7 bright new ideas from across the region

    7 bright new ideas from across the region

    Business A wearable shark alert just one idea pitched to business experts

    Local Partners