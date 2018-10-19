Warne drops Marsh bros in his Test XI

SHANE Warne has picked his Australia Test XI, calling for five changes from the side currently playing in Abu Dhabi.

Warne's team sees both Marsh brothers, Marnus Labuschagne, Jon Holland and Peter Siddle make way for Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

The king of spin initially left Tim Paine out of his team for Alex Carey but recalled the Tasmanian in his second version, which also saw Renshaw, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell replace D'Arcy Short, S. Marsh and Ashton Agar.

However, while he recalled Paine he did not name him captain, instead picking Victorian Aaron Finch as his skipper.

There was no room for either Marsh brother in Warne's final team, with the uncapped Stoinis taking the seam-bowling all-rounder's slot. Stoinis made scores of 80 and 3 in WA's first game of the Sheffield Shield season and took 4-73 with the ball.

Shane Warne has called for Marcus Stoinis to make his Test debut.

"It's not good at the moment ... when you lose two of your best batsman in Steve Smith and David Warner, you need people to step up," Warne told SEN Breakfast.

"I think Usman Khawaja has stepped up, I think Aaron Finch is a fantastic selection and has really stepped up, but we need the Marsh brothers.

"The Australian system has invested a lot of time, money and effort into those guys, and at the moment, they just haven't done it.

"Shaun Marsh is 35 years of age and not quite doing it, he is too inconsistent, he is on a bad patch of form.

"Mitchell Marsh averages 26 or something in Test cricket, and his last 10 innings have been really ordinary."

