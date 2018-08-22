Warne’s advice for Test hopeful: ‘Stop trying to prove you can bowl’

Shane Warne has revealed his “love” for Mitchell Swepson, and how the leg-spinner can work his way into the Australian fold.

Shane Warne has revealed his “love” for Mitchell Swepson, and how the leg-spinner can work his way into the Australian fold.

BOWLING legend Shane Warne has revealed his "love" for Mitchell Swepson, and how the leg-spinner can work his way into the Australian fold.

Swepson is part of Australia A's tour of India, which Justin Langer said will be pivotal in shaping his Test side to take on Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October.

In spin-friendly conditions - and with injuries to star quicks Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins - Australia are likely to take two specialist spinners to the UAE.

Veteran Nathan Lyon is a lock for one of the spots, while the second position is open to Swepson, Jon Holland, or spinning all-rounder Ashton Agar.

Warne said Swepson has the potential to step up for his nation, but only with some fine-tuning to his game.

Australia's greatest ever Test bowler Warne said Swepson has the potential to step up for his nation, but only with some fine-tuning to his game.

"I love Swepson. I really enjoy watching him bowl," Warne told foxsports.com.au. "At the moment, from what I've seen of him lately, he just looks like he's impatient. Bowling a bit too flat, too fast."

The Fox Cricket commentator added: "He seems like he's bowling to try prove to people that he can bowl rather than just being patient and bowling. I enjoy watching him bowl."

Swepson recently earnt his first international cap for Australia, playing in a T20I against England in June and taking 2-37.

Back home, the 24-year-old was the Sheffield Shield's most prolific spinner, and 11th highest wicket taker for the 2017-18 season.

Swepson claimed 32 wickets at 36.92 and was part of the Queensland Bulls side that won the domestic four-day title in March.

Swepson recently earnt his first international cap for Australia, playing in a T20I against England in June.

He acknowledged this week the importance of performing on the 'A' tour, saying past experience on the subcontinent will hold him in good stead for a Test push.

Swepson added: "It's a massive series for everyone ... Obviously, the UAE tour is coming up, I think a lot of people will be wanting to press their case for that," he said.

"I certainly will be, but for me it's always been the same. I've always not looked too far ahead, look at the next game, do as best I can for the team.

"I'll take the experience from the three times I have come here and take it to the games coming forward."

Swepson aid his bowling has been "greatly helped by former India all-rounder and spin expert Sridharan Sriram, who is part of the Australia A support staff for the quadrangular one-day series, followed by two four-day matches against India A.

"Sri has been great. He has been of help to me as a spin-bowling consultant and he's always looking at ways I can improve my game technically and tactically as well," Swepson said.

"Trying to get the balls to hit the stumps and using variations but also sticking to the strengths, which is to try and spin the ball hard which is what I have always tried to do as a leggie (leg-spinner)."

Speaking of his chances for Test selection in the UAE, Swepson said his focus is for team success in Asia, which could then provide a platform for promotion.

"If we get performances as a team, the individual performances will be there and if that happens to be me, so be it. That'll be great.

"If not, hopefully I can just do a role for the team."

Australia A one-day squad: Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Joel Paris, Matthew Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth

Australia A four-day squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Chris Tremain