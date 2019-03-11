Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Corby Akehurst died in hospital in March, 2015.
Corby Akehurst died in hospital in March, 2015.
Crime

Dad to be sentenced for torture and killing of infant son

11th Mar 2019 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND father who tortured his one-year-old son for four months before killing him will be sentenced on Monday.

Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty in January to the manslaughter of little Corby Mitchell, who died in hospital in March, 2015.

Akehurst also pleaded guilty to a torture charge stemming from a series of assaults on the toddler from November, 2014.

Corby suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital from their home at Kin Kin, near Gympie.

He died two days later.

Akehurst was originally charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and five counts of assault, with his charges later upgraded to murder and torture. The murder charge was later downgraded to manslaughter.

 

Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his one-year-old son, Corby.
Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his one-year-old son, Corby.

 

Akehurst will be sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

More Stories

Show More
corby crime editors picks infant son manslaughter shane purssell akehurst

Top Stories

    33 projects on chopping block to help fix $6.1m black hole

    premium_icon 33 projects on chopping block to help fix $6.1m black hole

    Council News LISMORE City Council has revealed a number of major projects will have to be cancelled or deferred to help balance the books.

    • 11th Mar 2019 11:15 AM
    New caterers to bring fresh scene to popular bowling club

    premium_icon New caterers to bring fresh scene to popular bowling club

    Business Business to offer cooking classes and "heaps of really good food”

    Emotional paddle-out for beloved Ballina man

    premium_icon Emotional paddle-out for beloved Ballina man

    News Hundreds of people gathered in honour of Raz Burtonwood

    • 11th Mar 2019 11:30 AM
    Government poised to lose Nationals seats: Poll

    premium_icon Government poised to lose Nationals seats: Poll

    Politics Berejiklian government poised to lose Nationals seats: YouGov poll