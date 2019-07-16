Shambler's joy: to walk freely for first time

Shambler Bowler (who has vision impairment),9, walking with Pilot (Black Guide Dog) and Taylor Bradshaw (Guide Dog Mobility Instructor). Shambler's mum, Christine Bowler is in the background.

GUIDE dog mobility instructor, Taylor Bradshaw, considers it a 'privilege' to be able to match a dog with a blind or vision impaired person.

Many years go into the process, often beginning when a person trials walking with a guide dog from a young age.

Last week, nine-year-old, Shambler Bowler, who is vision impaired, met guide dog, Pilot, in Goonellabah, and was able to walk without a cane for the first time.

"It is a different experience walking with a dog than with a cane, as you have no contact with the ground and move a lot faster,” said Ms Bradshaw.

"You also have to allow yourself to trust the dog to guide you around obstacles. It is a unique and much more fluid form of movement.

"Shambler had a very good experience with Pilot.

"It is a little scary at first but it is also liberating. You could see the emotion and joy come over Shambler's face as he was able to move so freely. He was also able to walk and talk at the same time. The concentration of walking with a cane does not allow for this,” said Ms Bradshaw.

Shambler was one of seven young blind or vision impaired people who got the opportunity to 'test walk' a guide dog in Kadina Park.

The day was the first step in a process to see if they will take on a guide dog in the future. Once they move into adulthood, they can apply for a guide dog through Guide Dogs NSW/ACT.

Guide dogs cost $50 000 to breed, raise and train from puppies. At the same time, the needs of recipients are assessed. The requirements of the blind person are then compared to the requirements of the guide dog to find the perfect match.

"We want to provide our young clients with the chance to find out more about guide dog mobility, the responsibilities associated with having a dog, and how to apply for one, should they desire to do so," Guide Dogs NSW/ACT Team Manager, Jeremy Hill said.

As well as trialing walking with a guide dog under the supervision of an experienced Guide Dog Mobility Instructor, participants gain practical, hands-on experience with everyday tasks such as grooming, feeding and toileting a guide dog.

"As the leading provider of Guide Dogs and other services that enable people who have impaired vision to get around their communities safely and independently, it is important to let our young clients know about the options available to them," Mr Hill said.

Each year Guide Dogs' highly trained Orientation and Mobility Specialists work with around 4,000 people of all ages to help them achieve their mobility goals.

To find out more about Guide Dogs NSW/ACT's services in the region, please call the Lismore office on (02) 6622 2535. To find out how you can help or to make a donation please visit www.guidedogs.com.au or call 9412 9300.