Shamanic rituals at power couple's enchanted forest wedding

SPECIAL DAY: Artists and social media influencers Sally Mustang and Mitch Gobel at their wedding.

ARTISTS and Byron social media stars Mitch Gobel and Sally Mustang have celebrated their wedding, and the ceremony was as boho lavish as you would expect from this power couple.

With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram alone, the couple became well-known for their resin art and sensual social media posts.

Mitch and Sally tied the knot in Byron Bay earlier this month, in a ceremony that looked like it was set in an enchanted forest.

Sally said the ceremony represented who they were and how they saw life and love.

"We wanted our love ceremony to represent us and a new way of looking at marriage for this coming generation, we focused on the aspect of nature, spirituality, cultures from around the world and celebration," she said.

"We were actually married by a shaman so the ceremony was very different, we had shamanic rituals and prayers throughout.

"Our spoken vows were taken from a contract we wrote about what we were actually promising one another in marriage.

"It basically came down to this - you are now family to me, and that means I will practice unconditional love with you for the rest of this lifetime - however that looks as the mysteries of life unfold."

COLLABORATION: Preview of 'In Lak', a resin piece by Mitch Gobel and Sally Mustang. Mitch Gobel

The menu for the celebration was plant-based vegan food, sourced entirely locally and cooked from scratch by Cade McConnell, with an Indian and Sri Lankan flavour, plus a vegan carrot cake decorated with wild flowers made by their friends.

The ceremony also featured a flower mandala and Moroccan rugs.

Sally's dress was hand made by local designer Kate Willa.

Her jewellery was hand made by a silversmith on the Gold Coast.

Mitch's lavish black and brocade jacket was purchased online through a vintage site in the UK, complemented jeans, shirt, and scarf.

Sally said their online presence will not change after their marriage.

"I don't think it will change our online presence, maybe just make it even more solid, as we share a lot about sensuality, love and relationships," she said.

The couple have started collaborating with new artwork, pieces that they are happy to preview ahead of their unveiling.

"These new works reflect that collaboration I've just mentioned, not only artistically but also within our relationship," Mitch said.

"The new collection we are currently creating is I am You. You Are Me. We Are One - In Lak' Ech.

"The artworks individually explore concepts such as masculine versus feminine roles in our relationship, lust, sex, arguments and even the experience of our breakup in 2017 and how that encouraged us to expand within our selves and ultimately brought us back together.

"It's essentially a celebration of love and of our journey together."

To find out more about their artwork visit Mitchgobelresinart.com.