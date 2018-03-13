'Shaking uncontrollably', found with drugs, wads of cash

A man has been charged after police allegedly seized drugs and cash at a Casino venue.

A man has been charged after police allegedly seized drugs and cash at a Casino venue. Rob Wright

Richmond Target Action Group officers attended a licensed premises in Casino about 10.30am yesterday.

There, officers found a Casino man, 30, allegedly placing large wagers on a gambling machine.

Police said the man had a wad of $50 notes and was "shaking uncontrollably”.

Officers searched the man and allegedly found clear resealable bags containing methylamphetamine inside a bag hanging around the man's neck.

The man was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with possessing a prohibited drug, unlawful use of club premised by an unauthorised person and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He is expected to face Casino Local Court this month.