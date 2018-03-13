Menu
A man has been charged after police allegedly seized drugs and cash at a Casino venue.
Crime

'Shaking uncontrollably', found with drugs, wads of cash

13th Mar 2018 8:14 AM

A MAN has been charged after police allegedly seized drugs and cash in Casino.

Richmond Target Action Group officers attended a licensed premises in Casino about 10.30am yesterday.

There, officers found a Casino man, 30, allegedly placing large wagers on a gambling machine.

Police said the man had a wad of $50 notes and was "shaking uncontrollably”.

Officers searched the man and allegedly found clear resealable bags containing methylamphetamine inside a bag hanging around the man's neck.

The man was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with possessing a prohibited drug, unlawful use of club premised by an unauthorised person and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He is expected to face Casino Local Court this month.

casino local court methamphetamines richmond police district richmond target action group
Lismore Northern Star
