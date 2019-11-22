Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHAKE IT: Rowan Ozols with Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista at Bangalow A&I Hall.
SHAKE IT: Rowan Ozols with Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista at Bangalow A&I Hall. Christian Morrow
News

Shaking it for Our Kids

Christian Morrow
by
22nd Nov 2019 4:07 PM

IT'S TWO years to the day, next Friday, since Rowan Ozols and his partner learned their eighteen-month-old son, Arlo, had leukaemia.

After two years of treatment, that saw the family move to Brisbane, Arlo is in remission and on Friday the Ozols hosted a Shake it for the Kids event at Bangalow A&I Hall.

"We are having a relatively easier run than some other families with sick kids so this is about us doing something to help out the next family who goes through a difficult situation.”

Former Wallaby Jeremy Paul was guest speaker at the event helping raise money and awareness for Our Kids and Kids with Cancer - two local charities who offer help to children and families with serious and often life-threatening illnesses.

Money raised goes directly toward buying equipment for hospitals across the region so families can get treatment and support locally.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said Friday's event was very special.

"This is a beautiful event because we were able to help Rowan and Erin when Arlo came back from hospital through our Welcome Back Project where we gift them and bless them with vouchers for practical help, and from that they wanted to say thank you to us,” she said.

Mr Ozols said his wish for the future, after all his family had been through, was the same as every other parent.

Just to watch their child grow up.

bangalow a&i hall kids with cancer foundation northern rivers community our kids charity
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        premium_icon Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        Crime Jury returns to give verdict on Supreme Court murder trial of John Edwards in Coffs Harbour

        Myall Creek Rd fire at Emergency warning level

        Myall Creek Rd fire at Emergency warning level

        News Fire is burning at Emergency warning level.

        How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        premium_icon How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        Crime The biggest case brought forward by the NSW Office of Fair Trading

        Heartbreaking photo: Lucky the koala rescued from bushfire

        Heartbreaking photo: Lucky the koala rescued from bushfire

        News Firefighters rescue koala from blaze.