Shake up a great cocktail with this masterclass

HERE'S TO HOWARD: The resident cocktail mixologist at The Loft in Lismore, Howard Johnson, will demonstrate how to make a great cocktail at a masterclass. Marc Stapelberg

IT ALL started when he was surfing the web searching for a fun course.

Howard Johnson, the resident cocktail mixologist at Lismore's only hatted restaurant, The Loft, said he was looking to upskill when he stumbled across a mixology course at the European Bartender School.

After completing the intensive course, Mr Johnson said he "fell in love" with bartending professionally, especially mixing cocktails.

Mr Johnson will be sharing some of his skills in a special Mixology Masterclass to celebrate the Eat the Street food festival.

The definition of mixology is 'the art or skill of preparing mixed drinks and cocktails' and Mr Johnson is certainly a master of that art, serving up incredible cocktails at the highly-popular Nesbitt Lane bar.

Mr Johnson will teach participants how to create unique and exciting cocktails using award-winning spirits from local distillers Cape Byron Distillery and Husk Distillery.

"It will be a really fun evening," he said.

"It's a nice, simple introduction into what I do. We'll make some nice, easy cocktails which you can make at home."

He said he enjoys being able to put a "twist" on cocktails, and to really make them his own.

Lismore City Council acting city manager Andrew Walker said for anyone who loves hand-crafted spirits or cocktails, the masterclass is not to be missed.

"Howard loves local, quality ingredients and treats his cocktails with respect. His drinks are to be savoured and are a culinary experience in themselves," Mr Walker said.

"Howard is so passionate about his local suppliers and his craft that you can't help become inspired and excited in his presence."

The Mixology Masterclass will be held this Friday from 5-6.30pm at The Loft Restaurant in Nesbitt Lane. Tickets are $80 per person with all ingredients included.

For more information visit eatthestreetlismore.com.au.