Shady past of killer rollercoaster

A person was filming the ride when the tragedy happened. Picture: Milenio.com

A person was filming the ride when the tragedy happened. Picture: Milenio.com

A Mexican rollercoaster that killed two people was previously based at a UK theme park where one of its carriages hit a worker, leaving him seriously injured.

The Quimera rollercoaster was purchased by Yorkshire theme park Flamingo Land Resort in 1999 and operated under the name "Magnum Force" from 2000, The Sun reported.

A 24-year-old business student from Mexico, named locally as Luis Enrique Martinez Macedo, was one of two men flung to their deaths from the Quimera rollercoaster on Saturday, while five others were left injured. The second victim, aged 18, is yet to be named.

RELATED: Inside America's deadliest theme park

Both victims died of horrific head injuries after the last car on the coaster derailed, which was caught on camera.

Luis Enrique Martínez Macedo, one of the two men killed in the accident at the Chapultepec Fair.

The ride made headlines during its time at the Flamingo Land Resort in the UK when a worker was hit on the tracks by a speeding carriage in 2004.

The worker was believed to have been badly injured after he jumped a safety barrier to get to a nearby toilet.

During its time at the Yorkshire park between 1999 and 2005, the ride was the only triple looping rollercoaster in Europe and was described on its website as a "monster of a ride" with the ability to reach speeds of 85km/h.

A person was filming the ride when the tragedy happened. Picture: Milenio.com

Before it went to the UK, the ride spent 12 years on the German fair circuit before two years at Subway Lagoon in Malaysia.

A second rollercoaster, named the Mindbender, was built by the same engineer, Anton Schwarzkopf, and inspired by the Quimera.

The Mindbender derailed from the track at the Galaxyland amusement park in Canada in 1986, killing three people.

Other rides designed by Schwarzkopf are still operating in the UK, such as the Cannonball Express at Pleasurewood Hills Park in Suffolk, and the Raptor Attack at Lightwater Valley in North Yorkshire.

Schwarzkopf Industries became successful on the carnival circuit during the '70s and '80s but suffered several bankruptcies and was shut down during the mid-'80s.

The La Feria Chapultepec Mágico amusement park in Mexico City. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/file image

MECHANICAL FAILURE

Mr Macedo, who was killed in the Mexican theme park tragedy, had only just finished studying a bachelor of business relations at the country's National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in August.

In a statement, the IPN general director said: "The National Polytechnic Institute regrets the death of the student Luis Enrique Martínez Macedo.

"Our deepest condolences to their relatives, friends and colleagues."

It is thought that Mr Macedo's girlfriend was also seriously injured during the accident and remains in intensive care.

The student was studying a bachelor of business relations at the National Polytechnic Institute.

A theme park worker told local news outlet El Universal how she saw passengers being thrown from the car.

She said that other riders hit their heads as the coaster advanced at high speed while dragging the flailing, final car.

Preliminary investigations indicate a mechanical failure caused the car to come loose and plunge from a height of 10m, said Ulises Lara Lopez, spokesman for the Attorney-General's office.

Emergency services rescue a passenger, who is believed to be alive.

Authorities are treating the accident as a case of negligent homicide.

"This is now in the hands of prosecutors, and prosecutors have already taken the necessary steps for an investigation," Miriam Urzua, an official from the civil protection organisation, said.

Video circulating on social media showed the car flipping nearly upside down and smashing into a metal loop on the rollercoaster.

Images from the aftermath showed paramedics attending victims and a single metal rail car on the ground, on its side, near bloodstains.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission