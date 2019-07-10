Menu
A snake catcher was called to remove this pair of mating pythons. Picture: Supplied/Facebook
Offbeat

Sexy snakes caught in the act

by Sarah Matthews
10th Jul 2019 5:32 AM
TWO massive pythons were busted midway through an intimate moment on a couch in a suburban Brisbane home - but the pair were so preoccupied with their amorous pursuit they barely noticed.

Stewart Lalor of Brisbane Snake Catchers arrived at a house on Brisbane's eastside to wrangle what he thought was one python, but soon realised it was actually two snakes tangled in a passionate embrace.

"We were called out to Hemmant, Brisbane to remove a snake on a customers couch a little while back. On arrival we discovered that there were actually two mating," Mr Lalor said in a Facebook post.

A snake catcher was called to remove this pair of pythons getting frisky on a woman’s couch. Picture: Brisbane Snake Catchers
"Male snakes have not just one, but two penises, called hemipenes. By intertwining their tails (like in photo) the male will then insert one hemipene swapping between the two and mate like this sometimes for several days."

Mr Lalor said the pair were so preoccupied, they weren't even bothered about being picked up and removed.

"They go into a bit of a trance, I just picked them up and put them in the bag and let them do their thing," he said.

Sightings of snakes getting frisky are set to go up over the coming weeks, as it moves into prime mating season.

The best time for mating activity is around mid-August, that's when you see a lot of boys (male snakes) starting to move across properties," Mr Lalor said.

"They'll be travelling because they've got one thing on their minds."

