Sexy comedy will keep you laughing out loud

SUCCESSFUL Byron Bay filmmaker has released a unique six-part comedy series online, which you may need to wear headphones for if you have little ones around.

Broken Head based creator Clare Sladden said anyone who considered film-making a glamourous profession obviously hadn't needed to give actors direction on the finer points of sexual performance - in their parent's bed.

The series, shot at her parents' home, was a high concept, laugh-out-loud, six-part comedy web series that uses Freud's theory of the split self to externalise the internal dilemmas around love, sex and pooping.

Ms Sladden said: "The ridiculous dialogue that goes through our heads from moment to moment is rarely spoken about, and there's so much fun to be had with the kinds of thoughts that you'd never admit to, or tell anyone about, but that we all have.

"Freudian Slip gives the audience a look at the internal conversations that play out in our character's minds when they're in the most intimate, awkward, romantic situations, and also explores how both women and men censor themselves and their desires.”

The show stars Benjamin Law ( Family Law ), James Mason ( Neighbours ), Amy Ingram ( I Just Came To Say Goodbye ), Nick Simpson-Deeks ( Winners & Losers ), Ngoc Phan ( Australia Day ), and newcomer Caitlin Hill.

Ms Sladden and co-producer, Lewis Templar, self-funded the project, and the entire series was shot over two steamy days in mid-December 2017.

"We shot at my parent's house, in their bed actually (which is super Freudian),” Ms Sladden said.

"We all stayed at the house- there were mattresses in the lounge room, and people were sharing beds, but it just made the whole experience even more collaborative.”

Her success has been widely recognised and over the past 18 months, Clare has attended the 2016 Cinestory Fellowship Retreat where she was mentored by Oscar-nominated screenwriter, Meg LeFauve ( Inside Out ); she was a semifinalist in the prestigious 2017 Academy Nicholl Fellowship; and her feature script Broken Head won the inaugural 2017 Byron Bay Film Festival International Screenplay Competition.

Her debut short film, Consent , has screened at various local and international Academy Award qualifying festivals, and has won an IndieFest Award of Excellence, a Gold Remi, and the WIFT Award at FreshFlix/Vivid.

The filmmaker said she hoped her most recent creation will be able to return for a second season.

Australian-based bi-monthly magazine frankie which covers all things design, art fashion, music, craft and more delighted in the "awesome” show they have partnered in (which can be streamed on their website):

Launched in May the series already has more than 10,000 views.

"Starring a bunch of super-talented types, including frankie scribe Benjamin Law (who plays the bloke character's Id), Freudian Slip takes you on a highly relatable trip... which you may want to enjoy with headphones in, if you have little ones around.

"Big thumbs up to director/creator Clare Sladden...and everyone else who brought this self-funded, chuckle-inducing series to life.”

View the series at frankie.com.au.