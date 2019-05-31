Menu
DISHONOURABLE: An offensive Wicked Camper van parked outside Caloundra's Anzac Day commemorations sparked outrage in those who came to pay their respects.
Sexist, derogatory camper vans not welcome at Splendour

Javier Encalada
by
31st May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPLENDOUR in the Grass has asked music fans not to enter North Byron Parklands with campervans carrying derogatory messages.

The festival posted a message to its fans on social media yesterday, requesting music lovers to respect the festival's "inclusive community”.

"If you're planning your camping for Splendour, please do not book campervans that carry derogatory messaging,” the post read.

"We don't want to promote the brand, so we're not going to mention them by name, but you know the company we're referring to.

"Splendour is an inclusive community and while we have not banned any specific vehicle hire companies, sexist, disrespectful and offensive messaging has no place at our event”.

Splendour has previously made its position clear on campervans, a stance that is also stated in their terms and conditions.

"The organiser reserves the right to remove any person in possession of or displaying... any item which is deemed racist, vilifying, sexist and/or offensive,” the document reads.

The move comes after the Country Women's Association voted to have Wicked Campervans banned from Australian roads at the organisation's annual state conference in Albury last month.

The motion was raised by the Bangalow Branch of the CWA.

CWA Kyogle evening branch president Odette Nettleton and Kingscliff branch member Janet Twohill read out some of the explicitly anti-women slogans on vans seen on the Northern Rivers at the conference.

In recent years, Queensland, the ACT and Tasmania have introduced legislation specifically targeting Wicked campers, allowing their motor vehicle registries to de-register any vehicle that doesn't comply with Ad Standards determinations.

But without uniform law across the states, Wicked campers have been able to avoid compliance and enforcement of large fines and penalties by simply changing the registration of offending vehicles to another jurisdiction.

