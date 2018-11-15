Menu
Sex toys, ammunition found in car after police chase

15th Nov 2018 7:30 AM

A MAN who was involved in a dangerous police pursuit was allegedly found with stolen items including sex toys, a knife, bowling pin and more than 1000 rounds of ammunition.

Police will allege that at 2.05pm on Wednesday police saw a stolen car being driven on Currajong St, Evans Head.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said police signaled for the vehicle to stop and it refused to do so.

"A pursuit commenced through Woodburn where the car exceeded the speed limit by over 30km/h. Police terminated the pursuit," he said.

"About 2:13pm on Thursday, Highway Patrol sighted the stolen vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

"On Flame Street Evans Head the vehicle drove 50km/h over the speed limit.

"Police deployed vehicle spikes and one tyre deflated."

The car was later seen on the Pacific Highway with smoke coming from it.

It was later spotted in Broadwater and police chased the driver, a 22-year-old Wyrallah man, on foot and were able to detain him.

Snr Const Henderson said checks on the man's provisional licence revealed it was suspended.

"Stolen property including 1,050 rounds of stolen ammunition, a knife, firearm accessories, numerous sex toys, a bowling pin and baby oil were located in the stolen car," he said.

The man will face various charges in Lismore Local Court today.

Further inquiries are continuing in the Evans Head area and more charges may be laid.

