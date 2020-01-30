Glitta is a finalist in NSW Woman of the Year Awards

FORMER Lennox Head woman Glitta Supernova is one of four finalists to the Community Hero category of the NSW Woman of the Year Awards 2020.

Now a resident of the Central Coast, Ms Supernova visits her Northern Rivers relatives regularly.

The artist was nominated for the Woman of the Year Award after she founded the Coastal Twist Festival, an inclusive arts and culture event that represents the diversity of genders, cultures, abilities, classes, ages, sexualities and First Nations.

In just 12 months, Ms Supernova put her creative vision to challenge stereotypes and foster new perceptions of the Central Coast into practice, bringing almost 50 world-class fringe artists to the region for the festival.

Over three days, the inaugural Coastal Twist Festival exceeded its projected attendance of 2000 visitors with around 8000 people participating attending, offering a direct economic and social impact on the area.

Fairy godmother of bent burlesque and self-described 'sex clown' (a term she coined in the 1990s), Glitta Supernova is one of Australia's key queer culture makers.

Ms Supernova has been creating and producing shows for more than 25 years, disarming the imbalance of power in a camp and humorous way.

But little is known of the young girl that moved from Lennox Head in the 1990s.

Formerly known as Sonja Bijl, this daughter of Dutch emigrants came from Sydney to the Ballina Shire in the 1970s.

Ms Supernova said her family moved here from the western suburbs of Sydney.

"In the 1970s, my family made the pilgrimage here," she said.

"They took to the road as hippies and they pitched a tent in East Ballina, then we moved to Lennox Head.

"So I grew up in Lennox with a bunch of hippie kids, and went to Lennox Head Primary School and Ballina High."

Ms Supernova was 17 when she moved to Sydney looking for adventure.

Not long later, she legally changed her name to Glitta Supernova.

The Woman of the Year winners will be announced on March 5, at Government House in Sydney. People can vote until 1.59pm on Friday, February 14, at women.nsw.gov.au.