'Sex bomb' Benhayon to host women's workshop

SHE'S been touted by supporters as a "sex bomb” and "unbelievably wise” in one promotional video. She loves looking at her own reflection.

Natalie Benhayon will present a workshop for women which claims to focus on "empowerment and power” in Brisbane this weekend.

Promotional material claims the event will help women to "live with and know their inner power”. In a video, Ms Benhayon says Women in Livingness is a "sister initiative” of Esoteric Women's Health, her Goonellabah-based business which is "inspired by, made possible by, and is based on the work of Serge Benhayon and Universal Medicine”.

Her website says her events are "organised and presented by women who represent an aspect of life in The Livingness”, through topics including "body image, self-worth, relationships, empowerment and more”. But in a video from a previous talk, she tells the audience she's "jealous” of them.

"I only get to see me when I'm in my room with my six mirrors,” she said.

Another one of Ms Benhayon's events, the Girl to Woman Festival in Lennox Head, was cancelled in November after her father, Serge Benhayon, lost a defamation case he brought against blogger Esther Rockett.

Ballina Shire Council was set to vote on a possible ban of events connected with Mr Benhayon's "esoteric healing” company, Universal Medicine, from council venues when the festival was scrapped.