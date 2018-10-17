Inside Hollywood’s most unconventional marriage

Actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for 20 years. Picture: Getty

Actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for 20 years. Picture: Getty

WHILE most couples who have been together for 20 years think a good time is a night in with a box set, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life reads more like the plot of a very kinky movie.

But as Will cries and laments his failures as a husband on TV, we reveal the secrets of their wild marriage.

MASTURBATING FIVE TIMES A DAY

After 20 years together, the couple boast they still know how to keep things spicy. Picture: Getty

Jada - who has revealed that she has had "lots of experience with sex toys" and that during an "exploration state" while abstaining from men before dating Will she was giving herself five orgasms a day - said that she and Will keep things spicy by being adventurous when it comes to sex.

She said "nice outfits and high heels" was a part of this, but they also liked to indulge in raunchy role-play.

"Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex. Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary," she advised.

"Anything like that can keep it going. Anything it takes to keep the flame alive."

Will has said Jada enjoys watching his on-screen sex scenes, saying that she is a "little freaky like that".

And she's also previously admitted that she had a sex addiction, saying on Facebook Watch series Round Table Talk: "When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I'm saying?'"

RUMOURS OF SWINGING

The pair left the ‘forsaking all others’ part out of their wedding vows. Picture: Getty

Rumours that Will and Jada enjoy group sex have dogged the couple since they first hooked up in the '90s.

When questioned about it on a US TV show, Jada said: "The craziest rumour? That Will and I are swingers. It's constant.

"And I'm like, 'Yo I wish! I wish!'"

However, the pair added more fuel to the rumours by alluding that their relationship is in fact an open one.

In 2005, Will told the New York Post, "In our marriage vows, we didn't say 'forsaking all others.'"

He then said: "If it came down to it, then one (spouse) can say to the other, 'Look, I need to have sex with somebody. I'm not going to if you don't approve of it - but please approve of it.'"

Jada seemingly backed up Will's marriage confession during an interview with HuffPostLive in April 2013.

"Will is his own man. I'm here as his partner, but he is his own man," she said.

"He has to decide who he wants to be and that's not for me to do for him. Or vice versa."

AFFAIR RUMOURS

US InTouch magazine made the explosive claim back in 2011 that Will found Jada with Jennifer Lopez's then-husband Marc Anthony at their Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles.

At the time, the magazine reported sources saying the co-stars had "insane chemistry" between them on the set of their short-lived TV show drama, Hawthorne.

Jada reportedly briefly moved out of the family home the next day after being caught out by a furious Will.

This wasn't the only celebrity liaison to circle the couple, with reports of Will having an affair with his Focus co-star Margot Robbie in 2013.

This was fuelled by US magazine Star's explosive cover story saying both co-stars appeared together in compromising photos taken in a photo booth, following a string of reports that they were getting too close.

Will Smith and Aussie co-star Margot Robbie appeared to strike up a tight friendship. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The set of racy pictures included the Aussie star lifting her top to reveal her bra and Will showing his bare chest.

It was reported that the fun didn't stop in the booth, with Will carrying her back to his trailer after taking the playful yet raunchy photos.

A SEEDY START

The pair’s friendship blossomed into a long-lasting marriage. Picture: Getty

Jada first met Will back in 1994 on the set of Fresh Prince Of Bel Air when she auditioned to play his on-screen girlfriend. She didn't get the role, but maintained a close friendship with the musician-actor.

This blossomed into romance the following year, despite Will still being married to Sheree Fletcher, mother of his son Trey, now 25.

When discussing the scandal surrounding Will being a married man when they first became romantically involved, Jada said, "He was div," before following with, "the 'forced' hadn't happened yet."

Will divorced the same year their relationship became official.

Jada and Will cemented their relationship on New Year's Eve in 1997, marrying in a private ceremony in Jada's hometown of Baltimore.

She was two months pregnant at the time with son Jaden, now 20.

The birth of their daughter, Willow, now 18, followed in 2000.

According to Willow, her first introduction to sex came as a teenager, when she walked in on her famous parents doing the deed.

She said on her mum's chat show: "I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?'"

But she said she treated the situation as if her mum was meditating.

"It's like, when Mummy's meditating, don't get into her business."

Jada admits relationships aren't just about making love, but says "great sex" is necessary for a great relationship.

"Especially after being in a union for as long as I have been. It gets deep."

