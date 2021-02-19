Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BOM has issued a severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers.
BOM has issued a severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers.
Weather

SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain lashes Northern Rivers

Rebecca Lollback
by
19th Feb 2021 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A severe thunderstorm warning, with heavy rainfall, has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay, Ballina, Alstonville and Brunswick Heads.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue
  • Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks
  • After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides
  • Unplug computers and appliances
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well
  • Stay vigilant and monitor conditions
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11am.

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather severe weather warning
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    NASA lands rover on Mars

    NASA lands rover on Mars
    • 19th Feb 2021 8:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Move to treat PTSD with psychedelics blocked by TGA

        Premium Content Move to treat PTSD with psychedelics blocked by TGA

        Health Northern Rivers doctor is one of the first accredited to use the new treatment and he is working to reverse the decision.

        Which Northern Rivers towns will be first to get COVID jabs?

        Premium Content Which Northern Rivers towns will be first to get COVID jabs?

        News The Australian COVID-19 vaccination program starts next week

        20 new jobs as Casino meatworks gets green light for project

        Premium Content 20 new jobs as Casino meatworks gets green light for project

        News The $5 million project will see more local products on the shelves

        New subdivision to provide housing for families, workers

        Premium Content New subdivision to provide housing for families, workers

        News Farmland between Casino and Lismore will be turned into new estate