Severe weather warning for hailstones, heavy rain

Severe weather warning issued for Northern Tablelands. Bureau of Meteorology

CLOUDS across the ranges are gathering over the Northern Tablelands and a severe weather warning has been issued.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning for large hailstones and heavy rainfall at 3pm.

Areas affected at this stage include:

Tabulam, Bonalbo, Urbenville, Liston, Drake and Mallanganee.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:05 pm.