23°
News

Severe weather warning for hailstones, heavy rain

Severe weather warning issued for Northern Tablelands.
Severe weather warning issued for Northern Tablelands. Bureau of Meteorology
Samantha Elley
by

CLOUDS across the ranges are gathering over the Northern Tablelands and a severe weather warning has been issued.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning for large hailstones and heavy rainfall at 3pm.

Areas affected at this stage include:

Tabulam, Bonalbo, Urbenville, Liston, Drake and Mallanganee.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:05 pm.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology hail northern rivers weather rainfall

Lismore Northern Star
REVEALED: Our 10 most storm-affected towns

REVEALED: Our 10 most storm-affected towns

FIND out whether your home is in one of the hot spots for storms.

5 big issues to be decided at Ballina council meeting

Aerial view of Ballina

Ballina Cup day, dead whales, pool upgrades, new servo on the agenda

Aviation Firefighters want their ‘toxic blood’ tested

Toxic fire fighting foams have been used extensively at a number of airports across Qld and in NSW.

Ballina among airports named in call for tests for toxic chemicals

Hail hits areas around Lismore

Belinda Scott took this photo of storm clouds at Casino.

The skies have gone dark and thunder is pounding the heavens

Local Partners