Severe weather warning for hailstones, heavy rain

CLOUDS across the ranges are gathering over the Northern Tablelands and a severe weather warning has been issued.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning for large hailstones and heavy rainfall at 3pm.
Areas affected at this stage include:
Tabulam, Bonalbo, Urbenville, Liston, Drake and Mallanganee.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover.
* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
* Unplug computers and appliances.
* Avoid using the phone during the storm.
* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
The next warning is due to be issued by 6:05 pm.