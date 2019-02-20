Menu
Flood waters threaten to spill over Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing in the Ballina Shire. Claudia Jambor
Weather

Severe weather warning for 'abnormally' high tides

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Feb 2019 3:04 PM

The Bureau of Meterology have issued a Severe Weather Warning for abnormally high tides in parts of the Northern Rivers.

At 11am BoM said tropical cyclone Oma lay in the eastern Coral Sea, approximately 1100 kilometres northeast of Brisbane.

The system is forecast to move to the southwest over the next few days, and will generate a significant east to northeasterly swell over far northern New South Wales beaches.

The increasing swell is also expected to combine with king tides.

Abnormally High Tides which may cause sea water flooding of low lying areas are possible north of Ballina on Friday.

Water levels on Friday's morning high tide may exceed the highest tide of the year by around half a metre.

Hazardous surf conditions are also forecast over the northern New South Wales coast on Thursday and Friday, extending to central parts of the coast over the weekend.

Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Hastings Point, Byron Bay, Ballina and Brunswick Heads.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11:00 pm AEDT Wednesday.

Lismore Northern Star

