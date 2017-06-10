17°
Severe weather and flood warning issued for Northern Rivers

Alina Rylko
| 10th Jun 2017 8:42 AM Updated: 10:09 AM
Rain is intensifying around the Northern Rivers.
Rain is intensifying around the Northern Rivers. Kevin Farmer

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

  • Falls upwards of 130ml in Evans Head since Friday morning
  • 50ml around the Wilson River catchment areas, including The Channon, Dunoon
  • Lismore centre of storm activity
  • SES immobilising out-of-area resources
  • SES expecting up to 300ml over the next 48-hours

HEAVY rain and thunderstorms which may lead to flooding are forecast to affect the Northern Rivers today and on Sunday.

A low pressure trough along the New South Wales north coast is deepening and rain near the coast and adjacent ranges is increasing in frequency and intensity.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

131mm has been reported at Evans Head since 9am Friday.

Rainfall totals in excess of 200 mm are expected across broad areas of these districts over the weekend. 

NSW SES Richmond-Tweed Deputy Region Controller Wayne Pettit told the Northern Star on Saturday, SES was mobilising Sydney and other out of area resources in preparation for any floods.

"NSW SES always works on the the lower chance of the higher rainfall as predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology.

"Last night most of the rainfall was in the southern part of our region, so if you drew line west of Ballina most of the rain went south of that line.

"It did go further to the west than was forecast.

"In the lowest parts of the region, there has been around the 50ml mark near the Wilson's River catchment areas.

"We are getting rainfall around East Byron areas, and they are quite heavy cells and we'll be keeping an eye out on them and talking to Bom at 11am for an update.

"We're mobilising out of area rescue support from Sydney and west of the ranges and those extra personnel will be in this morning, and down to rest until we actually do see some impacts.

"Still quite a lot of potential of higher rainfall of up to 300ml over the next 48-hours - that's a low chance.

"It would be pretty widespread through the Northern Rivers, but Lismore would be the centre."

The next BOM Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11:00 am AEST Saturday.

Meanwhile, Friday's flood watch warning issued at 10:42am yesterday morning is still in place on Saturday, giving early advice for possible future flooding along all rivers, creeks and overland flow paths within a nominated valley.

The weather system has the potential to cause river flooding as well as local flash flooding to develop along the following river valleys from Saturday onwards:

1. Orara River Valley - minor flooding

2. Bellinger and Kalang River Valley - minor to moderate flooding

3. Nambucca Valley - minor to moderate flooding

4. Hastings Valley - minor flooding

Across NSW, about 70% of Flood Watches are followed by flooding.

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service. 

Some catchements may receive higher. Rainfall observations may be accessed at : www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.
* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

northern rivers weather

